UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Police said a motorcycle has been reported stolen from an "outbuilding" in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

According to police, the theft of a white and red Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle was reported by a resident of the 8800 block of Breinig Run Circle. The theft is believed to have occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 23, or Thursday, Aug. 24, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Macungie Township Police Department at (484) 661-5911, or leave a tip on the anonymous line at (484) 273-0336.