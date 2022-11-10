WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township.

Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Santiago was racing another motorcycle at more than double the speed limit before the crash on July 31 at MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads, said DA Jim Martin.

The other motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old Jose Estrada-Estrada, of Reading, crashed into a Jeep. Estrada-Estrada was killed, as was a passenger in the Jeep, 16-year-old Mia Due, of Whitehall, authorities said.

Santiago and Estrada-Estrada hit about 80 mph right before the crash, double the 40 mph speed limit, Martin said.

He also said there was a group of motorcycles in the area at the time.

The DA said he held a news conference to send a message: "If you are a renegade motorcycle, ATV, dirt bike driver, you are violating the law, and we will arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Martin said his office is actively investigating another case involving racing, but declined to comment further.

"We have to put an end to this," he said.