SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A 46-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.
Justin Styer, of Allentown, died around 9:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Styer was the operator of a motorcycle that crashed around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Weil and Ritter streets in Salisbury Township, the coroner said.
He died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Salisbury Township police and the coroner's office are investigating.