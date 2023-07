L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A motorcycle crash shut down a portion of Interstate 78 in Northampton County for several hours Monday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Hellertown, by Route 412.

One person was taken to the hospital, emergency dispatchers said.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours, and I-78 was backed up for about a mile.

Police have not yet commented on the extent of the person's injuries or what led up to the crash.