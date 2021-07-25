NAZARETH, Pa. - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 33 in Northampton County on Sunday.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound side of PA 33 in Palmer Township near the Tatamy exit.

Police say the motorcyclist hit the brakes hard because of slowing traffic in a work zone. The driver of a pickup truck behind the motorcyclist also hit the brakes but still hit the back of the motorcycle. 

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours while Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

