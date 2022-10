L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center.

Officials have not identified the person who died, but the coroner was called to the scene in Lower Saucon Township, said emergency dispatchers.

Route 378 remained closed Monday morning between Black River and Seidersville roads.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt or what led to the crash.