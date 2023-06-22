BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that closed a bridge in Bethlehem for several hours on Wednesday.

A motorcycle and a car crashed around 12:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Minsi Trail Bridge.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No one else was hurt.

The other driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are investigating what led to the wreck.

The road was closed for about two hours.