WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A young man was severely hurt in a motorcycle crash in Northampton County on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Lower South Main Street in Washington Township, south of Bangor, township police said.

The 22-year-old Nazareth man went off the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into a block wall, throwing him from the bike, police said.

He suffered extensive injuries and was flown to the hospital, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate.