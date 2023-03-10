MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - After a fairly mild winter, snow was rushing down in Mount Pocono Friday afternoon and evening, just over a day before we "spring" our clocks forward for daylight savings time.

While Dayana Abreau cut hair in her Mount Pocono shop, Dominican Hair Salon, on Friday afternoon, she was also checking out the window, as snow continued to fall late in the day.

"I've seen it worse, so this is not that bad, like I'm used to it," she said.

Abreau says she was expecting worse, since the anticipation of a snow had her kids out of school by 11 a.m. that morning. But as someone who's lived in the area for 20 years, she's also no stranger to this kind of weather. Though, she says, it doesn't often come this late in the year.

"We were talking about March," she said. "Usually, March it doesn't snow that much."

A fact that some walking downtown didn't mind.

"At least it's coming," Melissa Cuccia, who lives in Mount Pocono, said. "We missed it."

But not everyone feels the same.

"No, I don't like the cold," Cuccia's mother-in-law, Desiree Flores, said. "I don't know what I'm doing in Pennsylvania but I don't like cold weather."

And whether they like the weather or not, these ladies at least believe this will be winter's last hurrah for the year.

"We always get some snow before we get some nice weather," Flores said.