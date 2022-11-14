EASTON, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Easton. The Peace Candle is up and crews are wheeling in the Winter Village Huts.

The expanded Centre Square is almost done, just in time for the winter festivities.

One of the most sought out things in the village each year is the Easton ornament.

The sights and sounds of the holidays are quickly appearing in Easton, including the city's ninth ornament.

"It's special because it's just a building that sort of welcomes you in from the West Ward," said Kim Kmetz, the manager of the Easton Main Street Initiative, which is part of the Greater Easton Development Partnership. "It's a very historical view of the Two Rivers Brewing or the Mount Vernon Ale House as some people would know it."

"I love it," said Angel Correa, the owner of Game Gallery. "That building has always been very neat to me."

The trinket illustrates what the Northampton Street spot looked like back in 1810.

Each year, the Easton Main Street Initiative's events committee picks out a different landmark to transform into a 3D decoration.

"It's sort of like, if you remember the Hess trucks. Everyone's sort of waiting to see what they choose, and it seems to be a hit every time," said Correa.

The backs of the boxes give the history behind the staples of the city. You can still buy the old ones for your collection.

The Peace Candle, the State Theatre and Cottingham Stadium are among the top sellers.

"I think it's just really cool that they keep choosing historic places, and one of my favorites was the Caramelcorn Shop, and that sold out, you know, immediately, so I'm expecting this one to do very well, too," said Correa.

The ornaments are sold at downtown stores, the Farmer's Market and the Winter Village.

"We also ship them on from our website shopdowntowneaston.com, and they go all over the world," said Kmetz. "We have many people who will reach out and buy them for all of their kids."

The Winter Village opens Friday. The Peace Candle Lighting is Nov. 26.