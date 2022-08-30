A movie about former nurse and serial killer Charles Cullen is set to open in select theaters October 19.

Cullen murdered at least 40 hospital patients, including several at St. Luke's campuses. He also murdered patients at some hospitals in New Jersey, including at Warren Hospital in Phillipsburg. He was arrested in 2003.

The movie, "The Good Nurse," is about a nurse and single mother who tries to uncover the truth about Cullen as an investigation begins into the patient deaths.

Tobias Lindholm directed the film. The movie's cast includes Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.