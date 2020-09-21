ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For many nonprofit organizations like the Lehigh County Humane Society, organizing fundraising events has been especially challenging during the pandemic because of social distancing restraints.
So, the Humane Society is heading to Shankweiler's Drive-In in Orefield this Thursday to host a movie night fundraiser.
The family movie "Dolittle" starring Robert Downey Jr. will be featured.
"With the COVID situation, we've had to look for alternative ways to raise money to support the organization. And one of the ways is to be able to get enough people in a venue that meets the guidelines set forth by the state," said Hal Warner, Lehigh County Humane Society's CEO.
Tickets are still available for the movie night. They can be purchased on the Lehigh County Humane Society website or at the society's headquarters on Dixon Street in Allentown.