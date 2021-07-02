NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, Pa. - A historic theater in the Lehigh Valley celebrates a big post-pandemic milestone.

The century-old Roxy Theatre in Northampton showed its first movie Friday night in more than 15 months.

Crowds lined the sidewalk leading up to the theater to get inside to see Disney's "Cruella."

We spoke with a few of them before they headed in.

"We wanted to see a movie. We haven't been to the movies in a long time," said one customer.

"We're just looking to get back into the swing of things and happy to be here to celebrate," said another.

While the iconic theater continues to forge into the future, its prices seem to be stuck somewhere in the previous century.

It's still just $3 to see a movie.

