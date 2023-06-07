'Mr. Boris' retires after 50 years of teaching at Bethlehem Catholic High School

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wednesday is Bethlehem Catholic High School's graduation. The school community is saying good luck to its students and goodbye to a teacher, who is retiring after five decades in the classroom.

"You can tell a teacher without asking them by the fact they don't just carry a pen, but they carry a red and a regular pen," said Ray Boris.

"Mr. Boris" just finished grading his last finals of his career. He's retiring from Bethlehem Catholic High School after 50 years.

"If I really had to, I could go another ten and wouldn't blink," said Boris.

It all started after the then-25-year-old's wife encouraged him to apply. He had been in the seminary for eight years before realizing it wasn't for him, and then he worked at Bethlehem Steel.

He's taught several subjects over the years.

Throughout his time at BECA, "I've always worked at least two and sometimes three jobs," said Boris.

So, while this hard worker is retiring from here, he'll continue his duties as a janitor at Saint Thomas More.

He'll have more time to enjoy his six children and 14 grandchildren.

The now-75-year-old has seen countless students go through the auditorium and into his classroom.

"It would be easily 5, 6,000," said Boris.

Among those students: Tom Vresics, who is now the school's director of advancement.

"Mr. Boris definitely was a reason why I became a theology teacher," said Vresics. "He was humorous. Very, very funny teacher. He used a lot of puns, but he also found the funny events of church history and would share that with us, and that really made it a very interesting subject."

At this week's baccalaureate Mass, "we presented Mr. Boris with the Fides et Scientia Award for being a living example of Christian, Catholic faith, service to the school and to the wider community."

"I always say I'm the last of the dinosaurs. I still have the same values I was taught," said Boris.

Students and colleagues say his lessons will have lasting impacts.

"I tell students all the time, always give your best. If not, you should kick yourself," said Boris.

After graduation, Boris's official last day is Thursday, though many expect he'll come back from time to time to say hello.