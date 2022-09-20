ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Voters will be heading to the polls for the upcoming midterm elections in less than 50 days.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, ahead of the Oct. 24 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Students on college campuses across the Lehigh Valley are spreading the word to get voters registered.

Organizations were out and about providing information about when and how to vote.

Students at Muhlenberg College are getting in on the initiative.

"Voter engagement is important, and young people are always really educated and passionate about issues, they just don't always know deadlines, so we try to take care of the logistics to make that process easier for them," said Cameron Eaton, a senior.

Voter registration applications on Muhlenberg's campus will be sent directly to the local election office.

"We have an enormous power because they recognize we can be a part of the deciding force," Eaton said.

People across the area are hoping for a solid turnout for the Nov. 8 election, and college students are certainly a part of those defining numbers.

"We are trying to get as many students as possible to register," said Rebecca Salkin, president of BergVotes. "We have a 91.6% voter registration rate on campus, out of those, 90% voted, and overall our turnout is 82.6%, so that's pretty good."

Similar booths are at other college campuses in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, including Lafayette, Lehigh, DeSales and more.

Oct. 24 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.