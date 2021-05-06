ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Work is underway on a project that aims to bring Muhlenberg College even closer to the community.
Shovels hit the dirt in Allentown to mark the start of work on the Parkway Boulevard Building. It's being built on the south side of campus.
The school says it's one of the first 20 projects in the world to pursue CORE green environmental certification.
It will be home to the school's entrepreneurship program, graduate studies, and the office of community engagement.
The school received its biggest gift ever - $7.5 million - for the project.
The building is expected to open next fall.