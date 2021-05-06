ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Work is underway on a project that aims to bring Muhlenberg College even closer to the community.

Shovels hit the dirt in Allentown to mark the start of work on the Parkway Boulevard Building. It's being built on the south side of campus.

The school says it's one of the first 20 projects in the world to pursue CORE green environmental certification.

It will be home to the school's entrepreneurship program, graduate studies, and the office of community engagement.

The school received its biggest gift ever - $7.5 million - for the project.

The building is expected to open next fall.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.