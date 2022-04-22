ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students and community members in Allentown celebrated Earth Day by getting outdoors.
Muhlenberg College packed the day with a slew of themed activities.
Folks participated in recycling games and planted trees.
There were also dance and A capella performances, student artists, and a farmers' market.
One student said Earth Day is about more than just putting seeds into the ground.
"I think many people think that Earth Day is just about planting trees and saying, you know, see you later, see you next year; however, Earth Day should be every day and I think that sustainability can truly be integrated in every part of life, including businesses," said Lacey Pasco, Lead Sustainability intern at the college.
She also said the event was a great way to give back to nature as well as students and local organizations.