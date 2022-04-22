ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students and community members in Allentown celebrated Earth Day by getting outdoors.

Muhlenberg College packed the day with a slew of themed activities.

Folks participated in recycling games and planted trees.

There were also dance and A capella performances, student artists, and a farmers' market.

One student said Earth Day is about more than just putting seeds into the ground.

"I think many people think that Earth Day is just about planting trees and saying, you know, see you later, see you next year; however, Earth Day should be every day and I think that sustainability can truly be integrated in every part of life, including businesses," said Lacey Pasco, Lead Sustainability intern at the college.

She also said the event was a great way to give back to nature as well as students and local organizations. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you