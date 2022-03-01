ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College hosted a virtual panel Tuesday night where professors and a former FBI agent discussed the current political state of affairs in Eastern Europe.
"It is the sixth day of war in Ukraine and this discussion is of such critical importance," said Lanethea Mathews-Schultz, professor and chair of political science at Muhlenberg College.
Sponsored by the department of Political Science at Muhlenberg, the panelists weighed in on the Russian invasion, starting with some recent history.
"Some of the more recent things that really irked Putin was his ally, the oligarch Victor Medvedchuk, a media tycoon, his media empire was shut down last year, he was placed under house arrest, his assets were frozen," said Mohsin Hashim, professor of political science and director of the Russian studies program.
Hashim then handed it over to Julie Shoults, a visiting lecturer in German studies, who talked about the implications the situation is having on Ukrainian refugees and the rest of Europe.
"Many are heading to countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, though central Europe is not quite equipped to deal with these numbers," said Shoults.
Former FBI executive Lauren Anderson offered her take on whether the Russian invasion could have been prevented.
"Was it possible to disrupt his actions? I don't believe so. His demands were never going to be accommodated by Europe, NATO or the United States," said Anderson.
And professor Brian Mello, director of the Muhlenberg College Center for Ethics, weighed in on just that.
"Claims to protect the sovereignty of some are being used to justify the violation of sovereignty of others," said Mello.
The discussion was open to the public to listen in and ask questions. There were more than 300 people in attendance.