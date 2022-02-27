ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College political science professor and director of Russian studies Mohsin Hashim weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as heavy fighting between the two nations continues.
"Putin has modernized his army significantly and his army is far bigger than any of the European ones," said Hashim.
Ukraine civilians are taking up arms after the government distributed thousands of weapons.
"But again, we have seen less armed people defeat giants before," said Hashim.
Ukraine is also encouraging citizens to make weapons.
"We've heard reports about chemistry students making Molotov cocktails to give it to people who would fight it with," said Hashim.
Hashim said if Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is to have Russia stay in Ukraine and install a Pro-Moscow regime in the country, it will come at a heavy price, one he said would require a permanent military presence.
"It'll come at a heavy price on the Ukranian people, on the Russian people and of course it will destabilize Europe and serious questions about global security moving forward," said Hashim.
If Ukraine falls, he said he is predicting an insurgency will form.
"The Soviet Union has had its lessons in Afghanistan as have we in Iraq for example. It is not easy to go out and undermine another country's sovereignty," said Hashim.