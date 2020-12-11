Muhlenberg College received what they say is the largest personal gift in its institution's history.
The $7.5M gift from a Muhlenberg graduate will go toward two capital projects at the college, according to a news release. It will assist in the addition of a new building on the south side of the campus, and in the expansion of J. Conrad and Hazel J. Seegers Union.
"This gift is truly transformative and provides a strong statement about the enduring power of Muhlenberg's residential liberal arts education," said President Kathleen Harring.
The new building on the south side of campus will be constructed on the hillside between Chew Street and Parkway Boulevard, consist of three floors, and over 20,000 square feet of space, according to the news release.
The Seegers Union expansion includes an addition of 42,000 square feet for classrooms and for career and professional development programs.
The news release states the college will dedicate and name the Seegers expansion and south side building in honor of the donor's generosity.