ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College said it will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated or be in the process of completing a vaccine series by August 23.
Faculty and staff who apply for and are granted a medical or religious exemption will follow the same protocols as unvaccinated students, according to a news release from the college. The protocols will include:
Mandatory weekly surveillance testing
Mandatory masking indoors
Increased physical distancing indoors
Required quarantine periods in the event they have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19
The college said the vaccination requirement for faculty and staff builds upon previous decisions aimed at keeping the Muhlenberg community safe, including:
The return to the use of masks for all people, regardless of vaccine status, indoors in shared spaces and when distancing is not possible
Mandatory vaccination for all students
Muhlenberg will continue to confer with our local health networks and health bureaus and update protocols and requirements, as necessary, based upon changes to state and federal health guidelines, the college said.