EASTON, Pa. - Two warm-weather staples are back at a park in Easton.

The mules are back at Hugh Moore Park.

Hank and George have been part of the National Canal Museum since the mid-2000s.

They are big attractions for school field trips to the park.

They are also the "engine" for one of the last mule-drawn canal boats in the United States.

Workers say the mules being outdoors again is a rite of spring.

"They've been with us for over 15 years. Hank this year is 22. George is 19. They've been with us for most of their adult lives. They're our favorite co-workers, honestly," said Daphne Mayer with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

The Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor has some special canal rides planned, such as the one on Mother's Day.

The official mule-drawn canal cruises start on June 7.