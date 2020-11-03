State police car
69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A multi-state pursuit of an alleged armed robber ended in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania state police arrested the 19-year old suspect in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

New Jersey troopers told Pennsylvania police they were pursuing a stolen vehicle from Louisiana that was involved in an armed robbery in New Jersey. The man drove onto I-78 and then onto Route 33. The car he was driving hit another car on William Penn Highway during the pursuit, police said.

No was was hurt.

The man faces a slew of charges, including receiving stolen property and attempting to elude officers.

