PALMER TWP., Pa. - A multi-state pursuit of an alleged armed robber ended in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning.
Pennsylvania state police arrested the 19-year old suspect in Palmer Township, Northampton County.
New Jersey troopers told Pennsylvania police they were pursuing a stolen vehicle from Louisiana that was involved in an armed robbery in New Jersey. The man drove onto I-78 and then onto Route 33. The car he was driving hit another car on William Penn Highway during the pursuit, police said.
No was was hurt.
The man faces a slew of charges, including receiving stolen property and attempting to elude officers.