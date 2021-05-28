S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Five vehicles were involved in the wreck around 9:40 a.m. on 22 westbound near the border of Whitehall and South Whitehall townships, between MacArthur Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard, state police said.
Route 22 is closed between 15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard, and major delays are reported.
The eastbound lanes are open, but there are some residual delays.
Crews are expected to be on scene for an "extended period of time," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.
The crash involved a dump truck, two cars, a tractor-trailer cab and a work van, Branosky said. Several people sustained moderate injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
A separate crash was reported about an hour later on 22 westbound at Airport Road in the Bethlehem area. All westbound lanes were closed at first, but one soon reopened and traffic was able to get by.
Drivers should avoid the area.