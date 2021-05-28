Route 22 accident backup near 15th Street
PennDOT

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Five vehicles were involved in the wreck around 9:40 a.m. on 22 westbound near the border of Whitehall and South Whitehall townships, between MacArthur Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard, state police said.

Route 22 is closed between 15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard, and major delays are reported.

The eastbound lanes are open, but there are some residual delays.

Crews are expected to be on scene for an "extended period of time," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The crash involved a dump truck, two cars, a tractor-trailer cab and a work van, Branosky said. Several people sustained moderate injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A separate crash was reported about an hour later on 22 westbound at Airport Road in the Bethlehem area. All westbound lanes were closed at first, but one soon reopened and traffic was able to get by.

Drivers should avoid the area.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.