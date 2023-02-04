Car crash generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway.

The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.

