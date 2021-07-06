BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During this year's Independence Day holiday traffic enforcement period, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M investigated a total of 58 crashes and made 38 Driving Under the Influence arrests in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties.
The safety initiative Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program (PADEEP) targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public, which included speeding, seat belt violations and child seat belt infractions.
In addition, Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers (STEADD) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) troopers specifically focused on apprehending motorists who operated their motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Troopers at a drunk driving checkpoint at 2156 South Delaware Drive, Williams Township, Northampton County, on July 2 had 79 contacts with two DUI arrests and two summary citations.
Motorists are reminded there will be increased patrols as part of the PSP's continuing effort toward traffic safety throughout this summer season and particularly during the Labor Day weekend. When drivers see flashing lights, it is the law to slow down and steer clear.