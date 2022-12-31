PALMER TWP., Pa. - Multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied home in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue.

Police say two rounds ended up inside the home. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe an SUV seen nearby may have been involved. It appears to be a black-over-burgundy Subaru Forrester, as seen in the blurry photograph.

Any information regarding this vehicle should be forwarded to Detective Brian Strong at Bstrong@palmerpd.org

Anyone with information is asked to call Palmer police or submit a tip.