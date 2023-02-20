CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Borough Manager Glenn Eckhart presented a brief update Monday on plans for the 12-acre Crane Iron Works industrial site.
Previous plans to sell the site to Bethlehem-based developer Dunn Twiggar Co. LLC fell through in June of 2022.
During the borough council meeting Monday night, Eckhart said the borough is working with the Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority to manage at least six parties interested in developing the site.
Eckhart said the names of the parties remain private at this time, but the goal is to have an agreement in place within the next six weeks to 12 weeks.
Borough pool
In another matter, after considerable heated debate with members of the recreation committee, council voted to seek bids to demolish and backfill the existing borough pool.
Councilmembers said the pool, which has been closed for several seasons for safety concerns, is in severe disrepair and is feared to be plagued with possible sink holes.