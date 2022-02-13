ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Residents at Walnut Manor were evacuated from the building following a fire on the balcony of an apartment.
It happened at the apartment building located at 1519 Walnut Street in Allentown around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Police say the fire was contained to the balcony of an apartment on the 6th floor of the building. There was little damage to the building.
Officials evacuated several residents to the lobby of the apartment building.
The resident of the apartment where the fire was contained was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, police say.
Police report a second person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
Allentown Housing Authority is helping the one displaced resident.
Officials say the fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm because of the needed man power to help evacuate residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.