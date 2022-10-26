HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say multiple roads are closed in Lehigh County because of a “serious police incident."

Troopers are on scene in the 6000 block of Memorial Road in Heidelberg Township, said Trooper Nathan Branosky.

A photographer for 69 News said there is a large police presence in the area. Officers could be heard using a siren and yelling through a PA system to get in contact with someone.

The following nearby roads are closed:

Hunters Hill Road and Bake Oven Road

Bullhead Road and Memorial Road

Railroad Road at Bake Oven Road

Central Road and Memorial Rd

Branosky said the roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

No word yet on the exact nature of the incident.