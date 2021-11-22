BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University police say multiple students were assaulted over the weekend at a fraternity.
University police responded shortly after midnight Sunday to an area on campus where many fraternities are located.
The campus police chief says multiple Lehigh students were assaulted at the Theta Chi fraternity.
After initial investigations, police are seeking five suspects, described as Hispanic males.
Authorities say the men fled the scene, making threats of weapons and possibly returning.
The alert that students on campus received did not say why the males assaulted the students or if anyone was treated for injuries.
The five suspects were last seen wearing:
- black pants and a red jacket
- blue jeans and a black shirt
- blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap
- blue jeans and possibly a blue jacket
- dark pants and a yellow shirt
The police chief says if you have any information to call campus police.
A Lehigh University spokesperson says the school takes campus safety very seriously in situations like this.
They say along with their own police department, they have bike patrols, an emergency telephone system, and services like their HawkWatch safety app to alert students in the surrounding area.