RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a multiple car crash Wednesday afternoon at Portzer Rd and Rt 663 in Richland Township.

Rt 663, between Portzer Rd & Milford Square, was temporarily shut down.

"The crash was cleared up," said Chief of Police Richard Ficco Sr. "There were 7 vehicles involved in a rear end collision that started when a tractor trailer failed to stop for the line of traffic. There were 5 injured with various unknown severity injuries."