ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A mural arts program meant to beautify the community is underway in Allentown.

69 News got a look at one of the murals Wednesday.

It's being painted on the side of a building at 119 South Seventh Street. The mural is 40 feet high, and 70 feet long.

The artist painting it is from Germany.

Her work, with some help from students at Donegal Elementary School in Bethlehem, was interrupted by the pandemic.

She hopes the mural inspires other artists from around the world to come to the Lehigh Valley.

"I hope it inspires people. And it's a community work. So I'm really happy about that," said artist Paulina Quintanajornet.

The mural should be finished later this week.

There are two more planned for other spots in Allentown.