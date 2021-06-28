EASTON, Pa. - On top of Alex's Barber Shop on Northampton Street in Easton, an artist is at work.
"I'm originally from Mexico. That's where I was born," said international street artist Victor "Marka" Quinonez.
And on a hot day like this, Quinonez is used to it.
"There are definitely times where I had to hydrate, take breaks and then get back to it," Quinonez said.
The heat from regions like Mexico and the Caribbean is what makes his mural pop.
"Bright colors are just common, right, so it's nice to see that contrast in a city like Easton, where you have a lot of traditional colors, but when you see that right off the bat, it captures your eyes," Quinonez said.
The mural is the seventh piece created as part of the Easton Murals Project. It's entitled, "Ancestral Roots."
Quinonez drew inspiration from the barber shop below. The man depicted is a subtle nod with a clean cut and indigenous patterns.
The woman represents power and beauty. Her adjoining mask is a gradient Quinonez says depicts a sunrise.
"Before colonization, there was this instinct, nature of creativity, power and self-awareness and beauty, and that's something that I wanna make very profoundly aware in the work that I do," Quinonez said.