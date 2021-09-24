BANGOR, Pa. – On any given weekend, music fills the Murray Street Courtyard in Bangor.
Residents strum along as it bounces off brightly painted walls.
But as it wafts onto the streets, so does the color.
"We put together this amazing project," said Faith Sarisky, who has become known as Bangor's "Mural Queen."
A year ago, she got the idea to paint a mural on one of the borough's buildings to brighten things up.
Little did she know, it would become the start of something big.
"I think we have about 37 now," Sarisky said of the murals.
She says the artwork is a collaboration of residents, businesses and artists like Vanessa Vicario.
"I love my town," said Vicario, a fourth-generation resident who gladly added her voice to the borough's canvas.
The transformation, though, involves more than paint.
"It was a natural progression to tie music into the town and the music that I do," said Carl Palmeri, a member of the Cody Templeton Band.
Palmeri is a sponsor of Bangor's street piano, which was donated and brightly painted by Alex Dostal.
Dostal has been doodling the design on it since eighth grade.
"I thought it would really pop with a 3D over the keys," Dostal said.
Sarisky says the borough's new look is a magnet for out-of-towners who tour the creations.
"It's just so rewarding," she said. "I just always thought this was the cutest town."
Maybe those visitors will, too, discover the magic of Bangor.
"Mural town USA," Sarisky said.