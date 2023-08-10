A woman says a man accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her was accidentally released from jail and spent his hours of freedom assaulting and terrorizing her.

The allegations come in a lawsuit filed Monday against Lehigh County, the county's director of corrections, Lehigh County Jail's warden and unnamed county employees and correction officers at the jail.

Dominic Escalera, 39, was behind bars on charges from alleged murder-for-hire plots after he tried to pay an undercover state trooper with drugs to kill his ex-girlfriend, authorities say. He was arrested in February 2021 at the Wind Creek Casino, where he went to establish an alibi.

The suit says Escalera was accidentally released from Lehigh County Jail about six months later, in August 2021.

He went straight to his ex-girlfriend's house in Allentown, the suit alleges. The woman said no one contacted her about Escalera’s release, which was a mistake anyways, but she found out when she turned around and he was standing in her kitchen, according to the lawsuit. He said, “I told you I would get out,” according to the lawsuit, and he then held her captive for the next two hours while talking about killing her.

The woman says she was able to quietly have her daughter escape the home, and she was able to contact ATF agents, who arrested him about two hours later outside of the Allentown home.

The woman says she was never given an explanation for why Escalera was wrongfully released, "apart from the defendants' obvious gross negligence and deliberate indifference to the health, safety and welfare of the plaintiff," the suit says.

She says she has nightmares, can't sleep and constantly lives in fear that Escalera will again show up at her house and try to kill her family. A doctor diagnosed her with severe PTSD and moderate depression, the suit says.