MACUNGIE, Pa. - It was a whodunnit in Macungie, Lehigh County Friday night.
"This is a mystery theater dinner, so people have come to support us and watch our alumni act," said Elisabeth Barshinger. Alumni of the Players of the Stage acting troop, which Barshinger created 23-year- ago for kids to get involved in theater. "We've had hundreds of kids go through our program over the years," she explained.
Elijah McCready is one of her alumni, "back when I as 13 years old, I was a little roly-poly Tom Sar."
McCready was back Friday night playing a detective, helping to raise money for the future of the Players of the Stage. He told 69 News, "they have a heart set on it, rich in the Lehigh Valley through charity."
The troop not only gives all kids a chance to learn acting and theater, the productions raise money for charities in the Valley. Barshinger said, "we give 100 percent of what we have made. When people come, they come for free and then they donate." People have certainly donated; Barshinger says they've raised over a quarter of a million dollars over the past 15 years.
Sharon Noel is Barshinger's daughter and following in her mother's footsteps as the artistic director for the Players of the Stage. "It's just been really cool to see how a small organization can be used by the Lord to make a huge impact," said Noel. She hopes to expand, get more kids involved and more productions which means more charitable contributions.
Friday night's Mystery theater fundraiser will help them do just that.