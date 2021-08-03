BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There's a new space to learn about the history of Bethlehem Steel.
The National Museum of Industrial History held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for its Foundry Park and Air Products Pavilion stage in Bethlehem.
The park features displays of artifacts that show the process of how raw materials are converted into steel.
That includes a working 11-foot tall steam hammer from the late 1800s.
The stage will be used for programs, demonstrations, and other community events.
"It's a tribute to the workers of Bethlehem Steel, not only to the workers, but to the company, and we want the people of Bethlehem to know as much they can about the steel process," said Charles Marcon, the museum's board chairman.
The opening of the park and pavilion coincides with the museum's fifth anniversary.
It opened back in August 2016.