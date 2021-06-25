STROUSBRUG, Pa. | On Saturday July 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. residents can enjoy the sounds of traditional music out through Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm.
The fifteenth annual “Music in the Valley” will feature musical performances by various groups all around the historic farm, event organizers say. Many of the tunes and songs will be reminiscent of the music settlers played in the 19th century, they added.
A variety of performers will be playing at the different venues throughout the day. As a grand finale, the day will end with a jam session at 3:30. Puppeteer, Bonnie Scott, will hold shows throughout the day and event planners stated both young and old can enjoy themselves with the puppets’ antics.
There will be an opportunity for children to play old fashioned games and make some crafts, officials announced. The One Room School will be open and the outdoor Bake Oven will be in operation.
Organizers say this is an opportunity to learn the background of songs people still know and how the music of our country developed through the last two centuries.
The event will be held rain or shine, under tents as needed. Schedule is subject to change, organizers noted. Music in the Valley is included in the price of admission for the historic farm tour of $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for ages 3 – 12.
The farm tours will run on Saturday from 10:00 to 5:00. Officials advice anyone going to allow two and a half hours to see all of the tour.
All funds raised go to support the non-profit farm museum and its mission.