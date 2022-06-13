BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Celtic Cultural Alliance announced Monday its music lineup for the 35th annual celebration of the Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival in downtown Bethlehem.
The festival will take place from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.
“We are excited this year that many of our crowd favorites are returning, like Gerry Timlin, The Steel City Rovers and Low Lily. Being an anniversary year, we tried to cover all the Celtic genres from trad to Celtic rock,” explained Jayne Ann Recker, Executive Director.
Across the Pond, Dave North Trio and The McKrells, The Kilmaine Saints, Emish and the Glengarry Bhoys are among the musical acts set to take the stage at the event. Local favorites Fig For a Kiss and Chivalrous Crickets return as well.
The Celtic Cultural Alliance says visitors will be surrounded with the distinct Celtic sound of tin whistles, bag pipes and fiddles wherever they are on the grounds.
The Celtic Classic has five free stages of Celtic music throughout the festival grounds and in the Ice House. Celtic entertainers will perform more than 100 hours of free Celtic music. Many of the Celtic tunes are the traditional Irish jigs, shanties, drinking songs and ballads combined with a lyrical storytelling.
In addition to musical performances, O’Grady Quinlan Irish Academy of Dance will have several performances throughout the festival weekend. Cultural presentations will be held throughout the day in Celtic Heritage Hollow, including musical workshops, a Scottish shortbread baking contest, lectures, clans & societies and the Children’s Activity Tent.
Celtic Classic will also see the return of Gene Sheninger of Wayside Farm. Sheninger will demonstrate how border collies can herd sheep and ducks. Border collies have been used for herding for hundreds of years in the Celtic nations.
People can head to the Celtic Cultural Alliance website for the full lineup and schedule.