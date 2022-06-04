ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A musical group that hails from Berks County will perform at Coca-Cola Park in July.
Go Go Gadjet will take the stage on Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The musical group is from Reading and has been touring nationally for over a decade. This will be their first-ever performance at Coca-Cola Park, the IronPigs said.
Go Go Gadjet is a cover band that blends rhythmic dance music with electronic synth sounds and traditional musical instruments.
Tickets cost $15. Fans can purchase their tickets by going to the IronPigs website. Tickets will be limited. Parking for the event is free. Tickets will be $20 on the day of the event.
Tickets include access to the field and are general admission. Fans may bring blankets and sit on the field if they choose to sit on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. Fans can also sit in the seating bowl.
There will be multiple concession stands open for fans to purchase food, soft drinks, and alcohol.