Coca-Cola Park sign

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A musical group that hails from Berks County will perform at Coca-Cola Park in July.

Go Go Gadjet will take the stage on Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The musical group is from Reading and has been touring nationally for over a decade. This will be their first-ever performance at Coca-Cola Park, the IronPigs said.

Go Go Gadjet is a cover band that blends rhythmic dance music with electronic synth sounds and traditional musical instruments. 

Tickets cost $15. Fans can purchase their tickets by going to the IronPigs website. Tickets will be limited. Parking for the event is free. Tickets will be $20 on the day of the event.

Tickets include access to the field and are general admission. Fans may bring blankets and sit on the field if they choose to sit on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. Fans can also sit in the seating bowl.

There will be multiple concession stands open for fans to purchase food, soft drinks, and alcohol.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you