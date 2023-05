BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall is coming to Bethlehem.

Hall is best known for partnering with John Oates back in the '70's for the legendary duo Hall and Oates.

He will take the stage at the Wind Creek Event Center this Friday night with special guest star Todd Rundgren.

Hall's career has taken him from the streets of Philadelphia to sold-out venues around the nation.

Tickets for his show at Wind Creek are still available online.