CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – A musician who was an advocate for colorectal cancer awareness has died, according to a news release from Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

James Casey was diagnosed with Stage III colorectal cancer in November 2021 at the age of 38. It would progress to Stage IV, the company said.

A saxophonist with the Trey Anastasio Band, he continued to perform and began work on his long-time dream of a solo album all while undergoing treatment, according to the company.

James partnered with Olympus to become a vocal advocate for CRC awareness, highlighting the need for screening and the importance of learning and sharing one’s family health history, the company said.

He learned there was a history of cancer in his family, including CRC, only after his diagnosis, according to the news release.

As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, James participated in a live event held at OCA’s Center Valley headquarters during which he shared a CRC awareness video and video preview of his solo album, “The Kaua’i Project.”

During the event, he offered everyone a frank warning about colon cancer and the importance of preventive screenings: “I promise you that you don’t want to deal with this. It is the worst.”

"James had enormous talent and died from this preventable disease at far too young an age. He will be missed by everyone who was touched by his music and message. We want to thank James for his music, his words and his unrelenting courage," the company said in its news release.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas has its corporate office in Center Valley.