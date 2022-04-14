ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longtime member of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra is taking legal action against two groups over union dues.

Glen Wilkofsky has filed a lawsuit against the Allentown Symphony Association and the American Federation of Musicians Local 45.

He alleges he's being forced out of the orchestra because he won't pay union dues. He claims this violates his rights to be protected from making financial support of a union.

The symphony association's executive director tells 69 News that he has "no comment at this time."

