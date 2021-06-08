BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Musikfest, which was named the number 1 Music Festival in North America by the USA Today and 10Best readers’ poll twice, will take place August 6- 15, 2021.
Artists Black Violin, Jimmie Allen, Phillip Phillips, Colin Hay Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are among the headliners scheduled to perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, event officials say.
Tickets to these shows will go on sale beginning Tuesday, June 8 for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m., to the public online.
Georgia-bred singer and song writer Phillip Phillips will perform on Friday, August 6, officials say. The American Idol winner, known for his hit songs “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone,” has toured with John Mayer, shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen at the Rock in Rio festival and supported the Goo Goo Dolls’ summer 2017 national summer tour.
New Orlean’s own Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform on Saturday, August 7. The group has been known for standards and traditional New Orleans jazz for more than 50 years.
Delaware native Jimmie Allen will perform on Tuesday, August 10, event officials stated. His music is a mix of country, rock, R&B and pop they say.
Allen has made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive number one hits on country radio, with “Best Shot” claiming the top spot for three weeks and his second single “Make Me Want To” hitting the top spot in March 2020.
The Colin Hay Band, led by frontman Colin Hay, is said to perform on Wednesday, August 11. They have appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “ABC’s Greatest Hits.”
Black Violin is a classical, meets hip-hop group that according to officials will perform on Sunday, August 15, the closing night of Musikfest.
Individually and together, members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus have worked with the likes of Alessia Cara, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.
They have also performed two sold-out shows at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra they say, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death.
The Wind Creek Steel Stage lineup also says it includes previously announced artists Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Zedd, KT Tunstall, Shinedown and The Wood Brothers.
Musikfest 2021 dates are Aug. 6-15, with a special preview night on Aug. 5. For more information, visit the website.