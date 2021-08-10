The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Southwestern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 730 PM EDT.
* At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Allentown, Reading, Lehighton, Wyomissing, Palmerton, Kutztown,
Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, and
Laureldale.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 56.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 7 and 11.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 77.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&