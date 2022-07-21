BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest wants to make sure Musikfest is accessible for all abilities.
The organization is adding a second "inclusion zone" to the 2022 event, so both the north and south sides have a spot.
The inclusion zones are spaces with services, tools and amenities to help people with sensory-processing difficulties. There are Silent Sound System headphones, weighted lap pads, sensory toys, coloring, play-based activities and more, ArtsQuest said.
Sunday, August 7 will also be Inclusion Day, with American Sign Language interpreters at some musical performances.
The inclusion zones are located:
- on the north side at NJM Insurance Familienplatz; open 5- 9 p.m. on opening day and 12-8 p.m. the rest of the festival
- on the south side Inclusion Zone at the SteelStacks playground; open 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
Musikfest is set for Aug. 5-14.