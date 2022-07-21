Inclusion Zone at Musikfest
Photo: ArtsQuest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest wants to make sure Musikfest is accessible for all abilities.

The organization is adding a second "inclusion zone" to the 2022 event, so both the north and south sides have a spot.

The inclusion zones are spaces with services, tools and amenities to help people with sensory-processing difficulties. There are Silent Sound System headphones, weighted lap pads, sensory toys, coloring, play-based activities and more, ArtsQuest said.

Sunday, August 7 will also be Inclusion Day, with American Sign Language interpreters at some musical performances.

The inclusion zones are located:

- on the north side at NJM Insurance Familienplatz; open 5- 9 p.m. on opening day and 12-8 p.m. the rest of the festival

- on the south side Inclusion Zone at the SteelStacks playground; open 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Musikfest is set for Aug. 5-14.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you