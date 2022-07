BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is quickly approaching, and organizers want to help you plan your trip.

ArtsQuest announced the full lineup of free performances for every day during the 2022 'Fest.

More than 500 performances will take place over 11 days.

The full lineup is on Musikfest's website, where you can view by day or search for a band or artist by name. It's also available on the app.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 5-14.