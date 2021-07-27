BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There is a new lineup for Latin music night at Musikfest. ArtsQuest announced the evening will be headlined by Hector Tricoche.
ArtsQuest officials say a DJ from La Mega will kick off the night, followed by urban merengue band Mako Swing. Then, vocalist Michael Stuart will take the stage, followed by Hector Tricoche.
Hector Tricoche is an international musician of Puerto Rican descent who sings in the genre of Latin pop and salsa.
Michael Stuart was a backup singer for several well-known artists including Marc Anthony, Johnny Rivera and Víctor Manuelle. He is an award-winning artist.
Previous headliner KT Tunstall is canceling her summer tour and will no longer be able to perform during Musikfest.
Latin music night will be held on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza, Thursday, Aug. 12. The event will be free to the public. Gates will open at 6 p.m.