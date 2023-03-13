BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An R&B concert is coming to Musikfest this year.

Keith Sweat and Monica will perform at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 8, announced ArtsQuest on Monday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Keith Sweat is known as one of the godfathers of R&B, with 13 solo projects, including six platinum-selling albums.

Monica is a Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was the youngest female ever to have back-to-back #1 hits on Billboard’s R&B chart.

The 40th Musikfest is set for Aug. 4–13, 2023.